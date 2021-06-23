Georgia university regents name MacCartney acting chancellor

She was state budget director under Gov. Nathan Deal before moving to the university system post in 2019. Before that, she had worked for the state Department of Education and the Georgia Student Finance Commission, which administers lottery scholarship money.

“I appreciate the Board’s confidence in me to ensure USG and our 26 institutions remain focused during this transition on doing all we can to help more Georgians’ earn their college degrees,” MacCartney said in a statement.

Wednesday's meeting followed a nearly two-hour meeting Monday behind closed doors to discuss the chancellor search. In May, regents hired a new search firm after the previous search firm quit, citing “misinformation.” The new search firm was supposed to reexamine existing candidates and recruit new ones. But regents agreed to name a temporary leader if they couldn't find a permanent one by June 30.

Perdue has said he is interested in the job, telling The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a June 3 interview, “It’s safe to say I’m willing to serve. The governor and I had a conversation about it. I felt like it was probably, in this stage of my life, the only job in Georgia I felt like I was passionate about and that I would accept."