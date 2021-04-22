Georgia university regents pause search for new chancellor

ATLANTA (AP) — The regents who oversee Georgia's 26 universities and colleges said Thursday that they are pausing a search for a new leader, making it likely that the system will choose an interim leader if outgoing Chancellor Steve Wrigley retires on time at the end of June.

The move comes amid public opposition to the prospect that former Republican governor and U.S. agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue might be named to lead the 340,000-student system.

“We value the input received from faculty, staff, students, and community leaders throughout this process and want to ensure we meet the expectations of this challenging, yet critically important time in higher education," the 19-member board said in a statement attributed to all of them. ”As we pause to reflect and determine our next steps, please be assured we remain dedicated to our vision of creating a more educated Georgia.”

It's unclear when the search might resume or under what terms. An outside search firm has been assisting. And a lack of a chancellor could also delay selections of new presidents for six schools that now or will soon have vacancies — Georgia State University, Georgia College and State University, Kennesaw State University, Clayton State University, Savannah State University and Georgia Highlands College.