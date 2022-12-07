 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Georgia vote gives Harris reprieve as Senate tiebreaker

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris needed to get to the U.S. Senate to break a tie. But first she had to avoid causing a traffic jam.

One more senator had to vote before Harris could end the impasse, and he was in Georgetown, on the opposite side of Washington. If Harris left in her motorcade, street closures would likely cut off his route to Capitol Hill.

So she waited.

“I was on the phone with the senator’s staff telling them, you have to tell me when he’s in the car and when he’s crossed the threshold through downtown," Kristine Lucius, former director of legislative affairs for Harris, recalled about the vote on an administration nominee last year.

Such has been the delicate balancing act for Harris, whose role as president of the Senate has been a defining feature of her first two years in office. With the help of careful scheduling — and even an eye on traffic patterns when necessary — she's swiftly outpaced her predecessors when it comes to breaking ties.

People are also reading…

Now the pressure will be off. Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory in the Georgia runoff means Democrats will expand their majority to 51 seats. Although Harris may still get called upon, such as when senators are absent, the party will have a little more breathing room on close votes.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday that his caucus “has been deeply grateful” for Harris' “constant schedule juggling.”

“It’s part of her job. But I think she’s done a lot of other good things,” he said. "And now she’s going to have a little more time to do those things. Because the need for her to be here will be less.”

Vice presidents have an infamously sparse job description under the Constitution, and one of their only responsibilities is serving as president of the Senate. It's been a mostly ceremonial role in recent administrations. President Joe Biden didn't have to break a single tie in his eight years as vice president.

Harris, a former senator from California, has had a much more hands-on experience because the chamber has been evenly divided in an era of sharp partisanship.

A dozen nominees would not have been confirmed without her vote. She also helped nudge the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief measure, and the Inflation Reduction Act, the centerpiece of Biden's domestic agenda, over the finish line.

All told, she's cast 26 tiebreaking votes. John C. Calhoun, who served as vice president under John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson, has the record for 31 — but that's over the course of nearly eight years, rather than Harris' two.

"Floating holds” limiting travel were built into Harris' schedule weeks in advance when there was a chance she would be needed on Capitol Hill, preventing her from straying far from Washington.

When she did travel, she tended to go on Mondays, Thursdays or Fridays because most Senate votes were on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. And short hops to Baltimore or Richmond were preferable to flights around the country, which would make rushing back for a vote logistically complicated.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said, “Any time we were here, she had to be ready, because even things that might have seemed noncontroversial, appointments and stuff, could deadlock.” Harris was “never completely free to make other plans,” he said.

One of the exceptions was the Munich Security Conference in February, which Harris attended shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine.

“As soon as that was booked, the first person I talked to was not my husband about child care coverage, it was the majority leader’s chief of staff,” Lucius said. She had to make sure that Schumer knew he couldn’t schedule any tight votes then, “because that’s not something that you can fly home from.”

Sometimes there's a scheduling conflict. Harris was in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas when the Senate held a confirmation vote for a Labor Department official.

The nomination unexpectedly stalled without Harris available to break a tie, so Democrats tried again in September. They were successful, and Harris wasn't even needed as a tiebreaker.

“She’s been here when we need her," said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. "We’ve accommodated her when it didn’t work out.”

Murray appreciates Harris' trips to Capitol Hill for another reason besides tiebreakers. They're opportunities to chat policy, from school buses to maternal health, with someone who is a heartbeat away from the presidency.

“It’s a connection you don’t often get with a vice president," she said.

Joel K. Goldstein, a historian of the vice presidency, said Harris' responsibility can be rewarding and frustrating.

“The upside is, she gets to be there when there’s something that’s important, and she casts a decisive vote," he said. “The downside is, she has to be there."

After all, the vice presidency can be a political springboard, and remaining tethered to Senate procedure is not usually an ambitious leader's idea of a plum assignment.

But the perils of not being available have been apparent before, such as when the Senate was considering President Calvin Coolidge's nominee for attorney general in 1925.

Believing he wasn't needed, Vice President Charles G. Dawes went to his hotel room for a nap. When he woke up, it was too late to rescue the nomination with a tiebreaking vote.

Although vice presidents have functioned as extensions of the presidency in recent history, they used to operate more independently from the White House, embracing their legislative role by regularly presiding over the Senate.

Sometimes they even voted against the president's interests. In 1832, when Jackson chose Van Buren to be ambassador to Great Britain, Calhoun ensured the nomination failed by casting a tiebreaking vote against him.

Harris knew she would be called upon to break ties when she took office, and she didn't seem to be looking forward to it.

Shortly before the inauguration, she wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle that there had been only 268 such votes since the country's founding.

“I intend to work tirelessly as your vice president, including, if necessary, fulfilling this constitutional duty,” Harris wrote. "At the same time, it is my hope that rather than come to the point of a tie, the Senate will instead find common ground and do the work of the American people.”

Harris cast her first tiebreaking votes only two weeks after taking office. They took place before dawn at the end of a marathon voting session on the American Rescue Plan.

“All right, should I do this?” she said, tapping the ivory gavel a single time on the desk in front of her.

“The Senate being equally divided, the vice president votes in the affirmative and the concurrent resolution as amended is adopted,” she said, ensuring passage of the bill and drawing applause from Democrats.

As her number of votes ticked higher and higher, she has publicly embraced her role.

In a September speech at South Carolina State University, Harris noted she had cast more tiebreaking votes in a single term than any of her predecessors. The record was previously held by John Adams, the country's first vice president.

“I think we should all fully appreciate how history can take a turn,” she said.

Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 'heroes' honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob

Jan. 6 'heroes' honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob

Top House and Senate leaders have bestowed Congress' highest honor on law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Congressional Gold Medals were presented Tuesday in a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, which was overrun that day nearly two years ago by supporters of then-President Donald Trump in a brutal and bloody attack. Four medals will be placed at the U.S. Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution. President Joe Biden said a medal will be placed at the Smithsonian “so all visitors can understand what happened that day.”

Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. The victory by the state’s first Black senator ensures Democrats an outright majority in the chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term. That means that Democrats won’t have to negotiate a power-sharing deal with Republicans and that Vice President Kamala Harris won’t be called on as frequently to break tie votes. Warnock told jubilant supporters Tuesday night it was his honor "to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken."

Arizona county certifies election after judge's order

Arizona county certifies election after judge's order

A rural Arizona county has certified its midterm election results after blowing past the deadline in state law. The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to follow the orders of a judge who ruled that they broke the law when they refused to sign off on the vote count by this week’s deadline. Two Republicans on Cochise County’s three-member board of supervisors did not cite any problems with the election results as a reason to delay. Rather, they say they weren’t satisfied that the machines used to tabulate ballots were properly certified for use in elections, though state and federal election officials have said they were.

Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election

Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election

Former President Donald Trump is facing rebuke from both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump, who announced last month that he is running again for president, made the claim over the weekend on his Truth Social media platform. Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Sunday described Trump’s statement as strange and extreme. GOP Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio said he “vehemently" disagrees and condemns the remarks. Both he and Republican Rep.-elect Mike Lawler of New York say the remarks should be a factor as their party decides who should lead them in 2024.

Turkish strikes on US Kurd allies resonate in Ukraine war

Turkish strikes on US Kurd allies resonate in Ukraine war

The Biden administration is toughening its language toward NATO ally Turkey. Officials hope to talk Turkey out of a ground offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in neighboring Syria. Turkey blames the U.S. and its Kurdish militia ally in Syria for a Nov. 13 bombing.

Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy

Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy

The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case that could dramatically alter voting in 2024 and beyond. A Republican-led challenge is asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is hearing arguments Wednesday in a case from highly competitive North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court. The question for the justices is whether the U.S. Constitution’s provision giving state legislatures the power to make the rules about the “times, places and manner” of congressional elections cuts state courts out of the process.

Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights

Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is sounding sympathetic to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples. But in arguments Monday, liberal justices suggested that allowing that discrimination could open the door to broader refusals by businesses to serve Black, Jewish or Islamic customers, interracial couples and many others. The Colorado case is the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the high court. A case involving a Colorado baker and a wedding cake for a gay couple ended with a limited decision five years ago and is to return to the court.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Young designers thrive in Senegalese capital during Dakar fashion week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News