Georgia water utility pays former leader $1.4M to depart

MACON, Ga. (AP) — The Macon Water Authority will pay its former leader $1.4 million through 2024 after board members agreed to a settlement with Robert “Tony” Rojas in a closed-door meeting.

WMAZ-TV obtained the settlement through an open records request. The schedule shows Rojas will receive $250,000 on Dec. 1 and then $400,000 on Jan. 1, 2022 and Jan. 1, 2023. A final payment of $350,000 will be made on Jan. 1, 2024.

The board spent two hours discussing personnel matters in a closed meeting on May 11, unanimously approving the agreement. Board members signed the settlement with Rojas that night and on May 13. The next day, the authority announced Rojas would retire on May 24.

Rojas’ contract ran for four years, necessitating a severance agreement to end his employment earlier.

The settlement specified that Rojas and the authority issue a joint announcement and that neither speak negatively of the other.