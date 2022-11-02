 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Georgia: What to expect on election night

  • Updated
  • 0

Georgia has transformed into the South’s most electorally competitive state in recent years. White population numbers have fallen, Democrats have gotten better at mobilizing their supporters and a crucial fraction of college-educated white voters have become more open to voting for Democrats.

That ultimately led to President Joe Biden winning Georgia’s 16 electoral votes by a tiny margin of the state’s 5 million overall votes in 2020, followed by Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock taking control of the U.S. Senate for their party in twin 2021 runoffs.

This year, two titanic clashes top the Georgia ballot. Warnock is trying to win a full six-year Senate term against Georgia football icon and Republican Herschel Walker. Although Walker has been dogged with questions about his personal and business life, he has remained competitive against Warnock, backed by national Republican groups.

People are also reading…

The governor’s race is equally high profile, with Republican incumbent Brian Kemp meeting Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams after Kemp narrowly beat Abrams in 2018 amid accusations that Kemp used his post as secretary of state to erect voting barriers.

This time, Kemp is emphasizing the state's strong economy and his efforts to put cash in the hands of voters. Abrams is pushing plans to build a more economically equitable state, roll back abortion restrictions and undo Kemp’s moves to loosen gun laws.

Of Georgia’s 14 U.S. House seats, the most competitive is in southwest Georgia’s 2nd District, where Republican developer and lawyer Chris West is trying to toss out 30-year Democratic incumbent Sanford Bishop in a district heavy with military bases and farming.

Democrats recruited their strongest slate of statewide candidates in years but face equally strong Republicans, including GOP incumbents trying to return as attorney general, secretary of state, school superintendent and insurance commissioner.

Republicans are likely to retain their majorities in the state House and Senate.

Here’s a look at what to expect on election night:

ELECTION DAY

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

HOW GEORGIA VOTES

Voters in Georgia can cast a ballot one of three ways: by mail, in-person during early voting and in-person on Election Day. Mail ballots can be requested by any registered voter in Georgia without needing to provide an excuse. Completed domestic ballots must arrive at county election offices by Election Day to be counted. Early in-person voting runs from Oct. 17 through Nov. 4.

DECISION NOTES

The AP does not make projections and will only declare a winner when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap.

Should a candidate declare victory or offer a concession before the AP calls a race, we will cover newsworthy developments in our reporting. In doing so, we will make clear that AP has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

The AP may call a statewide or U.S. House race in which the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5% or less, if we determine the lead is too large for a recount to change the outcome. In Georgia, a candidate can request a recount if the margin is 0.5% or less.

The AP will not call down-ballot races on election night if the margin between the top two candidates is less than 2% or if the leading candidate is within 2% of the 50% runoff threshold. AP will revisit those races later in the week to confirm there aren’t enough outstanding votes left to count that could change the outcome.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD I KNOW?

Georgia requires candidates to get more than 50% of the vote in order to avoid a runoff. On Nov. 8, there are several races that feature three candidates on the ballot, meaning they could potentially head to runoff territory, including the races for governor and U.S. Senate.

If no candidate wins a majority Nov. 8 in a given race, the top two finishers will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff. Republican state lawmakers shortened the state’s runoff period from nine weeks to four weeks as part of their overhaul of Georgia voting law in 2021. There are now shorter windows to return mail ballots or to vote in person ahead of Dec. 6.

Q: WHAT DID WE LEARN FROM THE PRIMARY?

A: Kemp appeared imperiled among Republicans after the 2020 presidential election, when Trump blamed Kemp for not doing enough to overturn Biden’s narrow win in Georgia. Trump helped lure former U.S. Sen. David Perdue into a primary challenge to Kemp, declaring Kemp a “complete and total failure.”

But Kemp motored away from Perdue, winning nearly 74% of the vote. Trump’s attacks also gave Kemp credibility with the narrow margin of Georgia voters who are willing to consider voting for either party — a largely white, college educated and suburban demographic.

Q: WHAT’S CHANGED SINCE THE PANDEMIC ELECTION OF 2020?

A: Georgia Republicans pushed through a sweeping new voting law in 2021 that has made it harder to vote by absentee ballot, leading Democrats to push people to vote early at polling places instead. The state also rolled back its pandemic-inspired drop boxes, limiting counties to a smaller number and requiring them to be available only inside buildings during business hours.

The state has also reduced the use of provisional ballots for people who show up at the wrong polling place on Election Day and has reinforced the ability to challenge voter qualifications.

Q: WHAT DO TURNOUT AND ADVANCE VOTE LOOK LIKE?

A: Georgia has more than 7.8 million registered voters. As of Oct. 25, more than 1 million people had cast early votes by mail or in person, putting Georgia on a path to exceed 2018, when 4 million people voted. By comparison, a record 5 million people voted in the 2020 presidential election, while 4.5 million voted in the 2021 Senate runoffs.

Q: HOW LONG DOES COUNTING USUALLY TAKE?

A: For the Nov. 3, 2020, general election, Georgia counted approximately 95% of votes by noon the day after the election and finished counting at approximately 3:20 a.m. the day after that. A recount of the votes lasted until Nov. 19.

Q: WHAT ARE THE PITFALLS WITH EARLY RETURNS?

A: Democratic votes are concentrated in the state’s main urban areas, especially in and around Atlanta. Counties there are also the state’s most populous, and vote counting typically takes longer than in smaller rural districts throughout the state that are dominated by Republicans.

READ UP ON THE RACES

Here’s more on the campaigns in Georgia:

Police records complicate Herschel Walker’s recovery story

Sen. Warnock cites ‘bipartisanship,’ avoids Biden in Georgia

Kemp vs. Abrams II: Republican has incumbent advantage now

Georgia features Deep South’s only competitive US House race

Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high ’22 turnout

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband Paul's condition “continues to improve." Paul Pelosi is being treated for injuries he suffered after a man broke into their home in San Francisco and severely beat him with a hammer. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time. Her office has said that 82-year-old Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery after surgery to repair a skull fracture. He also suffered serious injuries to his right arm and hands. The 42-year-old suspect is expected to be charged next week. In a letter to congressional colleagues, Nancy Pelosi says the attack has traumatized her family.

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of Benito Mussolini as they marched to the slain Italian dictator’s crypt Sunday, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule. The crowd of some 2,000 to 4,000 marchers was more numerous than in the recent past, as the fascist nostalgics celebrated the centenary of the March on Rome when thousands of fascists entered the Italian capital. The crowd in Predappio, Mussolini’s birth and final resting place, also was apparently emboldened by the fact that a party with neo-fascist roots is heading an Italian government for the first time since World War II.

Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy

Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy

Former President Barack Obama has returned to the campaign trail in Georgia, framing the 2022 midterm elections as a referendum on democracy and urging voters not to see Republicans as an answer to their economic woes. He shared the stage Friday with Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is in a tough reelection fight against Republican Herschel Walker, and Stacey Abrams, who is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Obama told voters that making the economy better isn’t even a possibility under a Republican Party intent on making it harder for Americans to vote. His battleground tour continues Saturday in Michigan and Wisconsin, followed by stops next week in Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories. David DePape was known in Berkeley, California, as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against local ordinances requiring people to be clothed in public. More recently, online posts under DePape's name repeated false claims about COVID vaccines, questioned whether climate change is real and displayed an illustration of a zombified Hillary Clinton dining on human flesh.

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Police say they were called to the couple's home, where they discovered David DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer — and then the intruder beat Pelosi with it before being subdued. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack and returned late Friday to California. The attacker's shouts echoed the chants during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, when rioters searched menacingly through the halls for her.

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home carried zip ties with him when he broke in. That word comes from a person briefed on the investigation who spoke on condition to anonymity to The Associated Press. It's the latest parallel to the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. Police say the suspect confronted 82-year-old Paul Pelosi early Friday and, according to AP reporting, demanded to know, “Where is Nancy? Rioters who swarmed the Capitol trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump roamed the halls and shouted menacingly, demanding “Where’s Nancy?” Some in the siege were seen inside the Capitol carrying zip ties.

Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman

Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman

A former Trump White House staffer from New Hampshire could make history as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Far-right Republican Karoline Leavitt is 25 and she's facing 42-year-old Democrat incumbent Chris Pappas in one of the most competitive House districts this election year. The 1st Congressional District seat flipped between parties five times in seven elections before Pappas won in 2018. Leavitt worked in President Donald Trump's press office and as communications director for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik. Leavitt has promoted Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. The Nov. 8 race will test the appeal of a far-right candidate in a Democratic-leaning state.

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

With Election Day 12 days away, efforts are already underway in courtrooms across the country to sow doubt over the outcome. Since the start of this year, more than 100 election lawsuits have been filed, largely by Republicans. The cases call into question mail-in voting rules, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers. It’s a litigation strategy that stems partly from the failure of Donald Trump and his allies to prevail in overturning the free and fair results of the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.

Philippine leader blames deforestation for killer mudslide

Philippine leader blames deforestation for killer mudslide

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is blaming years of deforestation for a deadly mudslide that buried a mountainside community amid last week’s torrential rains set off by a storm that has left more than 130 people dead across the country. The president said he noticed during an aerial inspection of the widespread damage wrought by Tropical Storm Nalgae in southern Maguindanao province, the president said he pointed out to the provincial governor how the mudslides cascaded on denuded slopes of Mount Minandar. He asked officials to undertake tree-planting as a long-term solution to such calamities. The storm’s vast rain clouds swamped a wide swath of the Philippine archipelago, lashing about 2.4 million people and leaving at least 132 people dead.

GOP's Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first

GOP's Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first

Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has endorsed and plans to campaign for Democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. Backing a Democrat is a first for Cheney, a harsh critic of Republican former President Donald Trump who lost her GOP primary in Wyoming last summer. Cheney announced her support for the two-term House member from Holly, Michigan, in a Thursday statement by the Slotkin campaign. The statement notes Cheney plans to headline a campaign event with Slotkin in the Lansing-area district next week. Cheney calls Slotkin “a good and honorable public servant.” Slotkin is competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Their race is considered a toss-up.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Conservative Supreme Court justices lean against 'affirmative action'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News