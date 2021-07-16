Georgia's largest school district chooses new superintendent

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 27 people applied during the search, which was run by the Georgia School Boards Association. That's fewer than the number of people who applied to be superintendent in Buford, DeKalb County and Atlanta in recent years.

Wilbanks' ouster has underlined tensions in a district that was once overwhelmingly white but is now 33% Hispanic, 32% Black, 19% white, 11% Asian and 4% multiracial.

The district grew into a powerhouse under Wilbanks’ leadership, opening school after new school and creating a principal training program to cultivate its own leaders. Its reputation has been a magnet for new residents.

The county developed a homegrown curriculum and homegrown exit exams under Wilbanks, imposing requirements beyond the state for students to graduate. Gwinnett also launched a merit pay system for teachers that drew complaints that it was harder for teachers who work in high-poverty schools to earn top pay.