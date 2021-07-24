Georgia's plan approved to spend $1.4B in federal school aid

“What I’ve seen here today is equity in action,” WABE-FM reported Cardona said. “The students at this school now have an opportunity to come to a school that has better air quality, (a) better ventilation system because the leaders in this community heard the parents, they heard the educators that said, ‘The air quality here is not too good. We need to improve it to re-open schools safely,’ and they did that.”

The state also said in its application that it will deploy a continuous improvement team to help schools improve internet service, facilities and equipment, help districts develop learning resources and courses and do more to educate teachers. A total of $45 million in grants will be offered to organizations running year-round programs aimed at serving at least 2,000 students across at least 15 counties. Another $40 million would go to groups running after-school and summer learning programs.

The state will also provide mental health training for teachers, provide therapeutic services to students with disabilities and help pay for teacher education in critical learning areas. It would help districts expand programs in science, technology, engineering, math, the arts, foreign languages, health and physical education.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.