 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Geothermal plant wins appeal but pauses Nevada construction

  • Updated
  • 0

RENO, Nev.— (AP) — The developer of a geothermal power plant facing legal challenges in Nevada agreed Monday to suspend construction just hours after a U.S. appeals court had refused to halt the project that opponents say would harm an endangered toad and destroy sacred hot springs.

In a ruling Monday morning, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a bid by environmentalists and a Nevada tribe to reinstate an injunction that temporarily blocked work earlier this year on Ormat Nevada’s plant 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Reno.

But hours later, lawyers for Ormat, the government, environmentalists and the tribe filed a joint stipulation in federal court in Reno outlining a voluntary agreement to suspend construction for at least 30 days — and perhaps until the end of the year.

The unusual turn of events comes after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took the rare step of declaring the Dixie Valley toad endangered on a temporary emergency basis in April — something the agency has done only one other time in 20 years.

People are also reading…

The project would generate carbon-free power by pumping hot water from beneath the earth. The Fish and Wildlife Service concluded it could lead to the extinction of the toad by adversely impacting underground reservoirs that feed wetlands in the only place the speckled toad, about the size of a quarter, is known to exist.

Monday's panel ruling from the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit, which heard oral arguments on the appeal in June, said it couldn’t consider the emergency listing because it happened after the appeal was filed in January.

But the Center for Biological Diversity and the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe amended their suit last month to include the listing. They alleged that Ormat and the bureau were now in violation of the Endangered Species Act’s requirement that they consult with the Fish and Wildlife Service before proceeding with any activity that could harm a protected species.

The conflict has put a spotlight on some of the challenges the Biden administration faces as it tries to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables and meet its goal of having the U.S. power grid run on clean energy by 2035.

The new agreement filed Monday acknowledges that the formal consultation must be completed so any risks to the toad can be fully evaluated before it suffers any irreparable harm.

Ormat agreed to suspend construction until the wildlife service issues a formal biological opinion following the consultation, or until Dec. 31, whichever comes first. It also agreed to provide 30 days' notice before it would resume any construction.

“This agreement comes just in the nick of time to save this little toad from extinction,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director for the Center for Biological Diversity. “We support geothermal energy, but it can’t come at the cost of biodiversity.”

The 9th Circuit's panel ruling earlier Monday said that further delay of the project would make it “all but certain” Ormat would be unable to meet a contract deadline to complete construction by the end of this year.

Ormat said failure to meet the deadline would cost the company $30 million over 20 years and could jeopardize the entire project, which was approved by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in November.

“Beyond the economic losses to Ormat,” the panel said, “the district court properly considered the public interest in a ‘source of carbon-free baseload electricity,’ royalty returns to the federal government, and state and local taxes which would be collected as a result of the project.”

Ormat Vice President Paul Thomsen said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press earlier Monday that the Reno-based company was pleased with the 9th Circuit's decision because it “recognized that plaintiffs are not likely to succeed on the merits in this case.”

He didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment after the new agreement was filed Monday afternoon.

The joint stipulation outlines a schedule with filing deadlines as U.S. District Judge Robert C. Jones in Reno continues to consider the case on its merits.

Ormat's plant would generate power using heat from geothermal fluid extracted from deep underground reservoirs near the hot springs where Native Americans have worshipped for thousands of years.

In addition to violating the Religious Freedom Restoration Act by restricting access to the site, the opponents' lawsuit said the Bureau of Land Management violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to complete an environmental impact statement on the potential impacts — a much more exhaustive review than the environmental assessment it produced.

But the 9th Circuit panel said the lower court judge was correct in deferring to the expertise of BLM scientists who concluded that adequate safeguards were in place.

The plans the agency approved “address unanticipated impacts and impose meaningful mitigation measures as needed," the ruling said. “BLM was not required to mitigate impacts to zero."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan

In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan

The Biden administration has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. That's according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who also revealed Wednesday that he has asked to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time in months. The statement marked the first time the U.S. government has publicly revealed any concrete action it has taken to secure the release of Griner.  He did not offer details on the proposed deal outlined to the Russians, though a person familiar with the matter said the U.S. government has offered to trade convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Whelan and Griner.

Man's 63-month prison term matches longest for Capitol riot

Man's 63-month prison term matches longest for Capitol riot

A man who attacked police officers with poles during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. The sentence that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Mark Ponder on Tuesday matches the longest term of imprisonment so far among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions. Ponder, a 56-year-old resident of Washington, D.C., asked the judge for mercy before she sentenced him to five years and three months in prison. That's the same sentence that Chutkan gave Robert Palmer, a Florida man who also pleaded guilty to assaulting police at the Capitol. More than 200 other Capitol riot defendants have been sentenced so far.

Trump, Pence speeches put stark GOP divide on display

Trump, Pence speeches put stark GOP divide on display

The intensifying rivalry between former President Donald Trump and his once fiercely loyal vice president, Mike Pence, has been put on stark display in Washington. The two gave dueling speeches Tuesday on the future of the Republican Party. Trump, in his first return to Washington since Democrat Joe Biden ousted him from the White House, repeated the false election fraud claims that sparked the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Pence, in a separate address, implored the party to move on from Trump’s defeat. Both men have been laying the groundwork for expected presidential runs in 2024.

US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan

US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan

U.S. officials say they have little fear China would attack Nancy Pelosi’s plane if she flies to Taiwan. But the U.S. House speaker would be entering one of the world’s hottest spots, where a mishap, misstep or misunderstanding could endanger her safety. So the Pentagon is developing plans for any contingency. Officials tell The Associated Press if Pelosi goes to Taiwan, the military would increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region. The officials say fighter jets, ships, surveillance assets and other military systems would likely be used to provide rings of protection. China considers self-ruling Taiwan its own territory and has raised the prospect of annexing it by force.

Federal court denies Noem's Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal

Federal court denies Noem's Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal

A federal appeals court has dismissed an appeal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in her legal fight to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day last year. She sued in an attempt to overturn the National Park Service’s denial of the state’s application to hold a fireworks display to celebrate the 2021 holiday. The Eighth Circuit of Appeals found that South Dakota’s objections to the Park Service’s decision were moot because it was in the past. The court also found the federal government was within its rights to deny the state from shooting off fireworks on federal land.

How do grand juries work?

How do grand juries work?

Here's a look at a grand jury's major role in criminal justice and why prosecutors are using them to investigate efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

The Supreme Court’s decision to repeal a woman’s federal constitutional right to abortion has scrambled the political dynamics heading into the November elections, when control of Congress is at stake. A half-dozen of the most vulnerable House members — all of them women and all representing swaths of suburban voters — see the issue as one that could help them win in an otherwise difficult political climate. But it's not clear whether the focus on abortion alone may be enough to save many of these Democrats, given that they're running for reelection at a time of high inflation and frustration with President Joe Biden’s performance.

House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought

House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought

The House has approved wide-ranging legislation aimed at helping communities in the West cope with increasingly severe wildfires and drought — fueled by climate change — that have caused billions of dollars of damage to homes and businesses in recent years. The measure combines 49 separate bills and would increase firefighter pay and benefits; boost resiliency and mitigation projects for communities affected by climate change; protect watersheds; and make it easier for wildfire victims to get federal assistance. The bill now goes to the Senate.

Sting warns during Warsaw concert of threats to democracy

Sting warns during Warsaw concert of threats to democracy

British musician Sting has interrupted a concert in Warsaw to warn his audience that democracy is under attack worldwide. He also denounced the war in Ukraine as “an absurdity based upon a lie.” Sting asked a popular Polish actor to join him onstage to translate his appeal that democracy is worth fighting for despite it being messy and frustrating at times “because the alternative to democracy is a nightmare.” The 70-year-old musician delivered his message in a country that borders Ukraine, where Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24 that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions. He called the war in Ukraine “an absurdity based upon a lie.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These glasses for the deaf are game changers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News