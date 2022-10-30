German climate activists glue themselves to dinosaur display

Former President Barack Obama has returned to the campaign trail in Georgia, framing the 2022 midterm elections as a referendum on democracy and urging voters not to see Republicans as an answer to their economic woes. He shared the stage Friday with Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is in a tough reelection fight against Republican Herschel Walker, and Stacey Abrams, who is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Obama told voters that making the economy better isn’t even a possibility under a Republican Party intent on making it harder for Americans to vote. His battleground tour continues Saturday in Michigan and Wisconsin, followed by stops next week in Nevada and Pennsylvania.