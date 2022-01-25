 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

German far-right names long-shot presidential candidate

  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany party says it's nominating a member of former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union as its long-shot candidate to become the country’s next president, prompting calls within his own party for him to leave or be expelled.

Max Otte, a right-wing economist who was previously involved with a think-tank close to Alternative for Germany, last year became the head of the Werte-Union — a group that describes itself as representing conservative members of Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats but isn't formally linked to the party. CDU leaders have struggled in recent years to settle on an approach to the Werte-Union, which is politically marginal but has at times gained plenty of attention.

Alternative for Germany, or AfD, on Tuesday announced that Otte was its choice to challenge President Frank-Walter Steinmeier when a special assembly meets Feb. 13 to elect a head of state for the next five years.

Steinmeier has a clear run to a second term because he is backed by most mainstream parties — the three in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government plus the main opposition Union bloc, which the CDU dominates. Neither Otte nor the Left Party's candidate, medic Gerhard Trabert, has any serious chance in the assembly of the 736 members of the lower house of parliament and an equal number of representatives of Germany's 16 states.

People are also reading…

But Otte's nomination is awkward for the CDU as it finds its feet in opposition, and prominent figures said he should leave or be kicked out. Incoming leader Friedrich Merz has strongly ruled out any cooperation with AfD, as did his predecessors.

“Being nominated by AfD as a candidate for the presidency is not an honor but a disgrace,” outgoing leader Armin Laschet wrote on Twitter. “Anyone who even considers this as a Christian Democrat damages the reputation of the Union, violates its values and has no place in the CDU.”

The party's incoming and outgoing general secretaries called on Otte to clarify whether he is accepting the nomination by Tuesday evening and said they may start expulsion proceedings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia maintained a tough posture Wednesday amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed late Wednesday when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden caught on mic muttering insult about Fox reporter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News