 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Germany close to deal on nationalizing gas firm Uniper

  • Updated
  • 0
Germany Energy

FILE -- The gas storage plant Reckrod is pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, on July 14, 2022. German authorities say the country's gas storage facilities are now more than 90% full, moving ahead steadily despite Russia's move to cut off deliveries through a major pipeline.

 Michael Probst - staff, AP

BERLIN (AP) — German natural gas importer Uniper said Tuesday that it's in “final discussions” with the government on an agreement for Berlin to take a majority stake — ramping up a July rescue deal as its losses mount following cutbacks in supplies of Russian gas.

Uniper said the amended bailout package would feature a capital increase to the tune of 8 billion euros (dollars), which the government would finance. The German government also would acquire the majority stake now held by Finland-based Fortum. The Finnish government holds the largest stake in Fortum.

“As a result, it is envisaged that the Federal Government will obtain a significant majority stake in Uniper,” said the company, which had confirmed talks on a possible nationalization last week. It added that “the final agreement has not yet been concluded.”

People are also reading…

The German government put together the initial rescue package, which foresaw it taking a roughly 30% stake, after Russia’s cuts to natural gas supplies forced Uniper to buy gas at far higher prices on the market to fulfill its supply contracts.

The Uniper rescue is one of several measures taken by the government to try to ensure sufficient energy supplies this winter. Others include filling natural gas storage facilities.

They are now more than 90% full in preparation for the winter heating season and rising steadily despite the Russian cutoffs of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The head of the national network regulator, Klaus Mueller, tweeted late Monday that gas storage had “achieved another milestone" and that the stored gas will help in managing any potential gas emergencies and will flow back into the market.

He cautioned that “nevertheless, we must continue to save gas.” The fuel heats homes, powers factories and generates electricity.

The government tightened storage requirements in July after Russia's state-owned Gazprom started reducing supplies, which has contributed to soaring gas prices.

Germany introduced a requirement for storage to be 75% full by Sept. 1 and raised the targets for October and November to 85% and 95%, respectively, from 80% and 90%. The November target is roughly equal to the amount of gas that Germany used in January and February this year, when temperatures were relatively mild.

Russia hasn't delivered any gas through Nord Stream 1 since the end of August as tensions mount over the war in Ukraine. The country started reducing gas supplies through the pipeline in mid-June, citing alleged technical problems. German officials dismissed that explanation as cover for a political decision to push up prices and create uncertainty.

Before the reductions started, Russia accounted for a bit more than a third of Germany's gas supplies.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany is well-placed to get through the winter with enough energy, pointing to new liquefied natural gas terminals expected to start work in the coming months, among other things.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.

Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

The far-right forces that former Sen. John McCain successfully marginalized within the Arizona Republican Party are back and in full control, with profound implications for one of the nation’s most closely matched battlegrounds. This summer's primary elections made clear that Arizona Republicans have traded McCain for Donald Trump, backing a slate of far-right candidates aligned with the former president. After she won the Republican primary for governor in early August, former television news anchor Kari Lake said GOP voters “drove a stake in the heart of the McCain machine.” Mainstream conservatives have been sidelined and even censured by the party.

Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan over Armenia attack

Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan over Armenia attack

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi says the United States deplores recent attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenia, and has called for a negotiated solution to the countries’ conflict. Pelsoi is visiting Armenia with a congressional delegation just a few days days after two days of shelling by both sides that killed more than 200 troops. It was the largest outbreak of hostilities in more than two years. The two ex-Soviet countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but was long under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

UN warns 6 million Afghans at risk of famine as crises grow

UN warns 6 million Afghans at risk of famine as crises grow

The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that Afghanistan faces deepening poverty with 6 million people at risk of famine. Martin Griffiths urged donors to restore funding for economic development and immediately provide $770 million to help Afghans get through the winter. He spoke at the U.N. Security Council Monday where the United States argued with Russia and China over who should pay. Griffiths said Afghanistan faces multiple crises -- humanitarian, economic, climate, hunger and financial.  He said more than half the Afghan population -- some 24 million people -- need assistance and close to 19 million face acute food insecurity.

Buttigieg awards grant to tear down divisive Detroit highway

Buttigieg awards grant to tear down divisive Detroit highway

A plan to dismantle a 1-mile-long depressed freeway that was built in Detroit by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago is a big winner of federal money. The $104.6 million for the Interstate 375 project is the first Biden administration grant being awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The grant is among $1.5 billion in transportation grants being handed out Thursday to 26 projects nationwide thanks to increased funding from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law. Advocates say the money is a key first step that will inspire dozens of citizen-led efforts underway in other cities to dismantle highways.

US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker

US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker

An American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban has been released. The White House and family members said Monday his release came in an exchange for a convicted Taliban drug lord jailed in the United States. Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran who spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor, was abducted in January 2020 and is believed to have been held since then by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network. Negotiations for his release centered on a deal that also included the release of Bashir Noorzai, a notorious drug lord and member of the Taliban.

Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II

U.S. President Joe Biden paid his respects at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the queen’s state funeral. The funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey will be a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8 p.m. to honor the queen. Also late Sunday, authorities closed a miles-long queue for people to see the queen lying in state. New arrivals were turned away, so that everyone in the line can file past the coffin before Monday morning, when it will be taken to Westminster Abbey for the queen’s funeral.

Biden: Hate-fueled violence 'has no place in America'

Biden: Hate-fueled violence 'has no place in America'

President Joe Biden gathered educators, faith leaders and others who have experienced violence firsthand for a discussion Thursday on how stop the violence, and promised action. In 2020, hate crimes in the U.S. were the highest in more than a decade, and the Justice Department has said it would increase efforts to counter it. Now, political violence fueled by lies about the 2020 election is overlapping with hate crimes. A growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former president.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ford Warns of Inflation, Supply Cost Impact on Latest Quarter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News