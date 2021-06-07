'Get used to me': Postmaster evokes Trump style in Biden era

“I'm not a political appointee," DeJoy told the House hearing. “I was selected by a bipartisan board of governors and I'd really appreciate if you'd get that straight.” When pressed on how long he'd remain in his post, DeJoy responded, “A long time. Get used to me.”

Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan, who organized a letter signed by 90 House Democrats in August calling for DeJoy’s removal, said the postmaster general "is a guy who obviously has a lot of confidence in himself.”

“He doesn’t seem to understand that one of the few services that the federal government does that’s in the Constitution is the Postal Service," Pocan said "and we have a higher obligation to do the job correctly.”

DeJoy can only be removed by a vote of the Postal Service’s governing board, which has nine members in addition to DeJoy and the deputy postmaster general. The Senate recently approved three new, Biden-appointed members. By law, though, no more than five of the nine voting board members can be from the same party and two existing, Democratic members have publicly supported DeJoy and his 10-year plan.

Biden could dismiss existing board members and replace them with his own appointees who might support replacing DeJoy — but he'd have to show cause for doing so.