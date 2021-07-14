Gianforte declares fire emergency as dry conditions persist

Philip Higuera, professor of fire ecology at the University of Montana, told NBC Montana that conditions this year are drier than they were in 2017, when record wildfires burned more than 2,000 square miles (5,180 square kilometers) in the state by the end of the summer.

"(We’re seeing) fuel moisture levels that are drier than they’ve been in the last decade, and are much drier than they were at this point in 2017,” Higuera said.

Extreme conditions like these are often from natural weather patterns heightened by long-term, human-caused climate change. Scientists have long warned that the weather will get wilder as the world warms. Climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years.

Higuera says fire conditions in western Montana are directly linked to what scientists expect to experience in future decades.

“I think it’s hard for us to realize that we’re literally living through conditions that we haven’t experienced before,” he said.

