Gianforte donates salary to facility treating drug addiction

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Wednesday that he will contribute his salary from the first quarter of 2021 to a Hardin facility treating substance abuse in southeast Montana.

Gianforte, a multimillionaire, said last year he would donate his entire governor's salary — roughly $120,000 annually — to various philanthropies in the state.

One Health Bighorn, a federally qualified health center, is the first to receive a portion of the governor's salary. The facility provides a variety of medical services, including substance abuse treatment.

“We face a drug epidemic in our state, and while there’s no silver bullet to end it, we can combat it by promoting treatment and recovery for Montanans struggling with addiction,” Gianforte said in a statement.

The contribution will be used to support the facility's peer support program as well as medication assisted treatment for individuals with opioid and meth use disorders, according to a statement from the governor's office.

Gianforte has prioritized combatting drug addiction since assuming office in January, establishing a new fund to support substance abuse prevention and treatment programs across the state.

