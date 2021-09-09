Gianforte promises to fight federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday said a new federal coronavirus vaccination mandate that could affect as many as 100 million Americans is “unlawful and un-American.”

The Republican said in a Tweet that he is “committed to protecting Montanans’ freedoms and liberties against this gross federal overreach.”

Montana is the only state in the U.S. with a law that makes it illegal for private employers to require vaccines as a condition for employment. That law appears to clash with parts of the mandate announced by President Joe Biden on Thursday, telling all private businesses with 100 or more employees to require workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly for the respiratory virus. The requirement carries penalties for companies of $14,000 per violation.