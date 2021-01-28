Gianforte repeats campaign promises in State of the State

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte outlined his priorities, including attracting more business to the state, implementing new limits on abortion access, and removing coronavirus-related mandates, during his first State of the State address Thursday evening.

The state’s first Republican governor in 16 years delivered his address in the House chamber of the state’s Capitol. Virtual viewing options were available for legislators to reduce the crowd size in order to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19. But many Republican lawmakers attended the address unmasked and without observing social distancing measures.

Gianforte said his economic agenda, which includes lowering the top income tax rate from 6.9% to 6.75% and removing regulations, would help attract more businesses to the state, and would not lead to cuts in essential state services. Gianforte said lowering the state's income tax rate was necessary for Montana to compete with its neighbors. However, Montana is the only state among its neighbors that does not have a sales tax.