HELENA, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte says he voted against an $854 billion spending bill signed Friday by President Donald Trump because the measure included an "irresponsible glut" of spending.
The Republican is the only member of Montana's congressional delegation to oppose the bill that passed the House 361-61 and the Senate 93-7.
Gianforte said Friday that he supports robust funding to rebuild the military, but he couldn't support a bill "that also includes an irresponsible glut of other federal spending that drives up our debt and mortgages the future of our kids and grandkids."
The measure includes $675 billion for the Defense Department, and spending increases for health, education, labor and other federal agencies.
Gianforte's opponent, Democratic candidate Kathleen Williams, says Gianforte voted against health research and a military pay raise after voting for tax cuts for the wealthy.