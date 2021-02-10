 Skip to main content
Gianforte to lift mask mandate, signs virus liability shield
AP

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said Wednesday he would lift a statewide mask requirement later this week after signing a bill that is intended to protect businesses and health care providers from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

Gianforte said the new law will allow businesses to safely open during the pandemic. He also said enough vulnerable Montana residents have received COVID-19 vaccines to lift on Friday the mask mandate put in place by his Democratic predecessor Steve Bullock in July.

Local jurisdictions will still be permitted to implement mask mandates once the statewide rule is lifted.

As of Wednesday, over 41,000 Montana residents — representing just under 4% of the state population — had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the liability protection measure, businesses and health care providers, including assisted living facilities, could not be sued by individuals exposed to the coronavirus on their premises, except in cases of “gross negligence” or when they intentionally spread the virus. Business owners would not be required to uphold federal or state mask requirements or temperature-check requirements if they remain in place.

