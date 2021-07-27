Gianforte won't endorse masks despite COVID-19 case rise

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana health officials reported on Tuesday more than 250 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time in over five months.

Health officials reported 261 new cases of the respiratory virus, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 942.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a statement that he is concerned about the growing caseload, but stopped short of recommending that residents wear masks in closed spaces. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that vaccinated people in counties with high caseloads should return to wearing masks indoors.

“While the CDC has repeatedly changed its mask recommendations over the last 16 months, the governor is committed to keeping our state open, and encourages Montanans to talk with their doctor about getting a safe, effective vaccine,” spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said in a statement.

Stroyke said Gianforte has charged the Montana Department of Health and Human Services to “refine” its vaccine awareness campaign as vaccination rates have continued to lag in some parts of the state. Of those eligible in Montana, 48% are fully vaccinated.