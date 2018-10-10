PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo continues to outspend her rivals for re-election, but Republican Allan Fung has narrowed the gap using matching public funds, according to new campaign filings.
Raimondo spent $1.5 million from Sept. 5 to Oct. 8, much of it on television ads, according to campaign finance reports filed late Tuesday with the state Board of Elections.
That period includes the final days of spending for the primary, leaving Raimondo's account with more than $1.3 million. She took in about $440,000 in donations in the past month.
Fung spent about $710,000 and received nearly $1.2 million in matching funds, according to the reports. He received another $140,000 in donations. Fung's largest expenditures also were for advertising, leaving his account with more than $800,000 for the final month of the campaign.
Independent Joe Trillo is self-funding his run. He loaned his campaign $221,000 and received $4,500 in donations. He has spent nearly $103,000 since July, much of it on campaign vehicles, leaving him with about $210,000. Trillo said he plans to spend a "significant" amount on ads this month.
A new poll shows Raimondo leading Fung by 14 points, with Trillo trailing.
The poll was conducted between Sept. 27 and Oct. 6 by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center for The Providence Journal, Rhode Island Public Radio and WLNE-TV.
Fung argued the poll was conducted over too many days and included too many Democrats. The mix of registered voters queried, however, roughly aligns with the registered voters in the state.
Raimondo had 48 percent of the potential vote, compared with 34 percent for Fung and 5 percent for Trillo, according to the poll released Tuesday.
The survey found that three-quarters of Rhode Island voters say they are extremely or very interested in the election and nine out of 10 plan to vote.