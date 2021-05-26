Glendale approves law providing LGBTQ anti-bias protections

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Phoenix suburb of Glendale has become the latest Arizona city to enact a non-discrimination ordinance to provide protections to LGBTQ individuals and families.

The measure approved Tuesday by the City Council prohibits residents from being subjected to discrimination in housing, employment and places of public accommodations based on various factors, including race, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Other Arizona cities with similar local laws include Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Flagstaff, Sedona and Winslow.

Arizona does not have a state law prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ people in employment, housing or public accommodations.

Glendale Councilmember Jamie Aldama said the approval of the ordinance “is about equal protections and treating all people with respect and kindness, which is simply the right thing to do."

Glendale's ordinance does not apply to businesses with fewer than five employees, religious corporations and organizations, public schools, religious schools and charter schools or to single-sex designated areas of a place of public accommodation or single-sex sports and recreational leagues and programs.

