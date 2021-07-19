Glenn Koepp, former secretary of the Louisiana Senate, dies

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former Louisiana Senate Secretary Glenn Koepp, a lawyer who worked in the Senate for decades before rising to the chief administrative officer's position, has died. He was 76 years old.

Koepp's death was confirmed Monday by Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers. No cause of death was immediately provided.

“Glenn Koepp’s genuine kindness, inquisitive nature and spirit of adventure were as unmatched as his expertise and knowledge of the Louisiana Legislature where he spent decades on staff in both chambers culminating with his retirement as secretary of the Louisiana Senate. Glenn’s service to the state was exemplary," Edwards, a Democrat and former House member, said in a statement.

Koepp worked 16 years as Senate secretary, retiring at the start of the new term in 2020 from the job that is critical to the functioning of the Legislature. The Senate secretary, elected every four years by the senators, dispenses advice on the 39-member body's rules and parliamentary procedure, acts a general counsel to the chamber and serves as custodian of records.

"He leaves behind a legacy of dedicated public service and a genuine understanding and respect of the legislative process in the state of Louisiana,” Senate President Page Cortez, a Republican from Lafayette, said in a statement.