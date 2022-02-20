 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Gloria Steinem shocked that Equal Rights Amendment isn't law

  • 0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Feminist icon Gloria Steinem says it's “insane” the U.S. Constitution's Equal Rights Amendment still hasn’t been ratified, nearly a century after it was first proposed.

Steinem, an author, journalist and longtime political activist for women's rights, said the constitution was “written by guys for guys — white guys.”

“There has always been a necessity of making it inclusive, as it is supposed to be. Otherwise it is not a democracy,” Steinem said Saturday.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Steinem spoke to an audience of about 2,100 at Richmond’s Altria Theater and another 1,000 people who watched via livestream as she was interviewed by author and journalist Zainab Salbi as part of The Richmond Forum speaker series.

“We are still fighting this battle, including in this state, which is absolutely crucial to the Equal Rights Amendment,” Steinem said.

People are also reading…

The Equal Rights Amendment, which states that “equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex,” was first proposed in Congress in 1923 but did not pass both houses of Congress until 1972.

In 2020, Virginia, under Democratic control of both the House and Senate, became the 38th state to ratify the amendment, reaching the required four-fifths of states to approve it. But that came long after a 1982 deadline set by Congress.

“It just is insane that we are only the democracy in the world that doesn’t assume that people are citizens regardless of gender,” she said.

Steinem's remarks came just a day after Virginia formally withdrew from a federal lawsuit seeking to certify the Equal Rights Amendment into the U.S. Constitution. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office cited legal opinions arguing that Virginia’s ratification had come too late, rendering it null.

Steinem, a leader in the feminist movement since the 1960s, joked that every airport should have a billboard greeting international visitors with the message: “Welcome to the only democracy in the world that doesn’t include women in the constitution.”

An Equal Rights Amendment “is crucial and it affects a lot of different things,” Steinem said. “It affects insurance rates and how we vote in state legislatures."

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Richmond Times-Dispatch.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict.

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege.

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

BERLIN (AP) — Diplomatic efforts to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine entered a new round on Monday. Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks and Germany's chancellor met the Ukrainian president.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Words matter': First openly gay man elected governor reacts to anti-LGBTQ push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News