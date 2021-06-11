 Skip to main content
GM to recall some 2021 cars for faulty air bag warning light
AP

GM to recall some 2021 cars for faulty air bag warning light

  • Updated
GM to recall some 2021 cars for faulty air bag warning light

This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. The U.S. government’s highway safety agency approved a request by General Motors to recall four 2021 vehicle makes due to a malfunctioning air bag warning light. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday, June 11, 2021, that the cars in question include the Buick Envision, Cadillac CT4 and CT5, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Corvette, Suburban and Tahoe, and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency approved a request by General Motors to recall four 2021 vehicle makes due to a malfunctioning air bag warning light.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday that the cars in question include the Buick Envision, Cadillac CT4 and CT5, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Corvette, Suburban and Tahoe, and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL.

The government said 285,622 vehicles were affected by the software-related issue, which could cause the air bag light to illuminate inconsistently and fail to notify the driver of an actual problem. Owners of the vehicles included in the recall will be informed by GM in writing later next month.

GM will update the vehicles' software free of charge to fix the problem, which the Detroit automaker reported to regulators last week.

The NHTSA urges people to check for open recalls of their vehicles at https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls. Owners should enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number, which usually is printed on state registration documents.

