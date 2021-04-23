Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit

Publicly, there had been no firm word up until this week that Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia would accept Biden's summit invite, given disputes with the U.S. over nonclimate issues.

But they did, despite concerns that international isolation and domestic political conflict under Trump had weakened the United States.

“Nations still want to come to the party that the U.S. throws,” said Alice Hill, a senior fellow for energy and environment at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Xi, whose country is the world’s No. 1 climate polluter, held out the possibility in his summit speech of moving faster to slow China's building of new coal-fired power plants.

He pledged to “strictly control coal power,” which sends a strong domestic message to Chinese provincial officials on future coal projects, said Yan Qin, a carbon analyst with the Refinitiv Carbon group.

South Korea's announcement at the summit that it would stop funding new coal-fired power plants abroad increased pressure on China and Japan, which still do, analysts said.

Friday also featured billionaires Bill Gates and Mike Bloomberg, steelworker and electrical union leaders and executives for solar and other renewable energy.