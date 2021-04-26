'Golden State Killer' DA seeks to unseat attorney general

Schubert is touting her more than 30 years as a prosecutor, drawing a contrast with Bonta.

He took office Friday, succeeding Xavier Becerra, who resigned to become U.S. Health and Human Services secretary.

He served in the state Assembly since 2012 and has pushed to upend the state's cash bail system, automatically expunge marijuana convictions, and require the office he now holds to investigate every fatal police shooting of an unarmed civilian.

Bonta is seeking reelection in a state where Democrats hold every statewide office. He is the first Filipino American to hold the post but is little known outside his east San Francisco Bay Area Assembly district, though he has more than 1 1/2 years to build his name recognition in a high-profile post.

Schubert is a career prosecutor who is in her second term as district attorney, but she will not seek a third term as she instead seeks statewide office.

“I believe that people deserve opportunities to get out of prison and become productive,” she said. "I also believe strongly that violent criminals should be held accountable.”