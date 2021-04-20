GOP advances Arizona election bill criticized by businesses

The bill approved Tuesday prompted a tense debate in the House as Democrats objected to GOP Speaker Rusty Bowers' decision to limit discussion and Republicans tried to prevent Democrats from saying the GOP intended to suppress votes from people of color.

The bill, SB1485, would remove people who don’t return their mail ballot for two consecutive election cycles from the permanent list, which allows voters to automatically receive a ballot before each election. About 75% of Arizona voters are on the list. Affected voters would get a postcard asking if they want to remain on the list, and would be removed if they don’t respond within 90 says.

About 200,000 voters sat out the primary and general elections in 2018 and 2020 and would be eligible for removal, according to data from the secretary of state’s office.

It had been in limbo for several weeks while supporters negotiated minor changes to win support from at least one Republican holdout. The measure has already passed the Senate but must return for approval of the changes made in the House before going to Gov. Doug Ducey. Ducey, a Republican, has not said whether he'd sign it.

