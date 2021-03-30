GOP advances smaller plan for cutting Kansas income taxes

The House's vote sent its plan to the Senate, which can approve it or launch negotiations with the House to draft another proposal. Senate tax committee Chair Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, said she wants to approve the House's narrower plan and send it to Kelly.

Tyson said parts of the broader Senate plan might make GOP senators “feel good,” but, “It's another thing to get it into law. We need it into law.”

Kelly vetoed two GOP tax-cutting plans in 2019 after winning the governor's office the year before largely by running against Brownback's legacy. She said earlier this month than Kansas is still “digging out” from the experiment and shouldn't cut taxes because it is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Some Republicans had hoped to pass a plan with the two-thirds majorities necessary in both chambers to override a Kelly veto. But supporters fell three votes shy in Tuesday's vote in the House and were short of a supermajority in the Senate last month.