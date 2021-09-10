GOP aims to advance election 'investigation' with subpoenas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top Republican in Pennsylvania's state Senate is pushing forward what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, calling Friday for a Senate committee to issue subpoenas.

Democrats have vowed to fight any subpoenas in court.

The GOP's undertaking comes as former President Donald Trump continues to make baseless claims that the election was rigged against him.

Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman and fellow Republicans continue to perpetuate the idea that Democrats cheated by distorting the actions of judges and state officials leading up to last year’s election.

Corman, R-Centre, said he wants the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee to meet Monday to vote on subpoenas, since officials from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's administration declined to testify before the committee.