GOP asks Oregon House Speaker to pause session due to storms

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In an effort to “preserve public access” to the Oregon Legislature, the House Republican leader urged the House Speaker Tuesday to pause the virtual 2021 session during mass power outages across the state.

Session activities and meetings were delayed this week due to an icy winter storm during over the weekend. The session is slated to resume Wednesday, but more than 200,000 remained without power in the western Oregon Tuesday afternoon.

“A virtual session requires access to power and internet for Oregonians to meaningfully participate in the legislative process,” House Republican Leader Christine Drazan said in a statement. “Legislative leaders committed to an open and transparent session. We must honor that commitment and not leave Oregonians behind in a rush to return to business as usual.”

The doors of Oregon’s Capitol building have been closed to the public since March to limit potential transmission of COVID-19. Committee meetings and hearings have been held virtually, but voting on bills are required to be held in person. In addition the public can access copies of proposed bills online and submit testimony through the Legislature’s website.