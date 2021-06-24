GOP-backed bill clamping down on protesters in Ohio advances

The bill has also received a lot of pushback from groups like the American Civil Liberties Union, who have called it an effort to discourage free speech and the right to protest.

LaRae said previously that the intent of the bill is not to infringe upon those rights but, “violence is not a protected right and should not be tolerated.”

Beyond Ohio, a number of states, most notably Florida, have decided to respond to the last year filled with racial injustice protests over police brutality by clamping down on protesters and providing police with more power and authority.

The Ohio bill would make failure to follow an officer's order as well as diverting their attention a second-degree misdemeanor unless it creates the risk of physical harm to any person, in which case it would be a fifth-degree felony.

Many opponents of the bill also said the bill language was too vague and broad in its definition and could in turn be used to punish protesters or bystanders who take photos or videos of a police encounter or “taunt” an officer.