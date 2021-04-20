GOP-backed overhaul of Ohio voting laws nearing release

Seitz said of the timing, “The price of liberty is eternal vigilance and there's always room for improvement.”

An early draft of the legislation obtained by the AP called for a host of new voter restrictions, including: requiring two forms of ID to vote early or by mail; banning the ballot drop boxes allowed and popularized during the coronavirus pandemic; eliminating a day of early voting the Monday before the election; and prohibiting the state from paying ballot postage.

The draft was leaked to and first reported by More Perfect Union, a left-leaning media startup, which characterized it in a Friday video release as a “devastating new voter suppression bill.” Democrats followed up with harsh criticism.

“I’m sure you’ve heard about the shameful voter suppression law that was recently passed by the Georgia state legislature -- the law that will make it illegal to hand out food and water to voters waiting in line to vote, as well as cutting access to early voting and reducing the number of ballot drop-off locations,” Ohio House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes said in a fundraising email linking to the video. “A new Republican voter suppression bill in the Ohio Statehouse is so draconian that the Georgia law looks mild in comparison.”