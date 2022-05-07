 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

GOP backs Klarides for U.S. Senate; Dems endorse Gov. Lamont

  • Updated
  • 0

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Republicans endorsed former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides to challenge two-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November, but she will still face a primary after two conservative rivals received enough delegate support Saturday.

About 50 miles away, Connecticut Democrats endorsed incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont and running mate Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz for a second term in office, lauding the team's efforts during the coronavirus pandemic and helping to pass a roughly $600 million tax cut in the recent one-year revised state budget.

Klarides, 56, the first woman to lead the GOP House caucus, was the favorite going into the two-day GOP convention after receiving public endorsements from some top state Republicans. She urged the party on Saturday to coalesce around her candidacy after garnering nearly 57% of the delegate votes.

“Let's get together and turn Connecticut red,” she told the crowd at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

But Leora Levy, a conservative from Greenwich and the state's Republican National Committeewoman, and Peter Lumaj, a conservative and attorney from Fairfield, each won more than the 15% of delegate support needed to force a primary. Levy, who has raised more than $1 million, has made it clear she's not backing out of the race.

People are also reading…

“I am 100% invested in this. I put a lot of my own money in, much more than my opponent has,” she told The Associated Press. “I'm in it for the end. No matter what, I will let the Republican voters of the state of Connecticut decide who their candidate will be to go up against Dick Blumenthal. We must put somebody up who is actually Republican.”

Lumaj said he plans to run in the August primary, saying the target will be Blumenthal. He said he hasn't been pressured to drop out of the race.

“I want to make sure that if I get to the U.S. Senate we get someone who has the backbone and the character and fortitude to defend the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence,” he said.

Klarides describes herself as a “loud-mouthed Greek girl" who grew up in a family of immigrants seeking the American dream and contends she can win over voters in the Democratic-leaning state. Holding moderate stances on social issues, such as support for abortion and gay rights, Klarides, who lives in Madison, also considers herself a fiscal conservative who believes freedoms are being “eroded” in the U.S.

“Today in the U.S. Senate, statesmanship has taken the backseat to gamesmanship. Core values and guiding principals are replaced by cheap political rhetoric,” she said. “Freedom and individual responsibility are being crowded out by government overreach, oppressive mandates, cancel culture and economic policies that make it harder every day for families to achieve that America dream.”

Blumenthal, 76, who received the Democratic endorsement on Friday, described the race in stark terms, saying that civil rights and the rights of women and workers are at stake.

“We have been through some tough fights. We know that we have those fights ahead and that the soul of democracy is at stake,” he told delegates. “We are at the break the glass moment in this democracy.”

Meanwhile, at the Democratic convention on Saturday, Lamont, 68, touted what he considers to be Connecticut's financial comeback during his first term in office. It follows years of budget deficits, spending cuts and state hiring freezes.

“This state was in trouble. This state had multi-billion-dollar deficits as far as the eye can see. Our transportation fund was on fumes,” he told the delegates at the Xfinity Center in Hartford. “Today, you know where we are? Three straight years of budget surpluses and the biggest tax cut for the middle class the state has ever seen.”

His challenger is Madison businessman and 2018 GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski, who received the GOP's backing on Friday night. Stefanowski calls Connecticut “the definition of a failed state."

Democrats are also expected to endorse candidates for attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and comptroller on Saturday, while Republicans are scheduled to pick candidates for comptroller and secretary of state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

The Biden administration sought Friday to downplay the role of American intelligence in the high-profile sinking of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, distancing itself from any direct role in one of the greatest embarrassments for Russia since it attacked Ukraine. A day after an American official confirmed that the U.S. provided Ukraine with information on the location of the ship, the White House and Pentagon described a more limited role and said the Ukrainians make their own decisions.

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices. The earnings report Tuesday renewed calls for a U.K. government tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills. The British energy giant said that underlying profit more than doubled in the first three months of the year to $6.2 billion. It reports a net loss of $23 billion after accounting for the write-off of its stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft over the Ukraine war. Opposition parties are calling for the U.K. government to tax energy companies that make unexpectedly big profits to help people struggling to get by. 

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is weighing a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won’t be affected by whether former President Donald Trump decides to join the race. Hutchinson is a two-term governor who is restricted under Arkansas law from seeking a third term. He said Sunday it was time for the Republican Party to move on from Trump and “the direction he wants to take our country.” Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he was mulling a presidential run, Hutchinson replied: “I am. But you have got to get through, of course, this year, but that’s an option that’s on the table.”

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment says he's glad evacuations had begun at a steel mill where civilians and fighters have holed up in the last section of Mariupol not controlled by the Russians. The Azov Regiment is helping defend the Azovstal steel mill. Deputy Commander Sviastoslav Palamar said Sunday he hopes the evacuation will continue until all civilians and soldiers are evacuated. Palamar says the area is strewn with rubble, mines, rockets, artillery shells and unexploded cluster ordinance. And he says the presence of children and civilians makes it harder to fight. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News