 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

GOP bill on NC governor's emergency powers heads to his desk

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Another effort by North Carolina Republicans to check the governor's broad powers during a pandemic or other emergency cleared the General Assembly on Wednesday. As with a similar measure last year, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto is likely.

The House accepted on a party-line vote the Senate's version of legislation that would require Cooper and future governors to get specific support from other statewide elected leaders and ultimately the legislature to secure a long-term emergency declaration.

GOP lawmakers and many constituents have criticized Cooper's extended coronavirus emergency declarations and restrictions on businesses and face-covering mandates since last year. Often he's acted without the "concurrence” of the Council of State. A COVID-19 state of emergency ordered by Cooper in early 2020 remains in effect — almost 600 days ago, House Speaker Tim Moore said.

“No one person, regardless of party, should have the unilateral authority to shut down the state for an indefinite amount of time," House Majority Leader John Bell, a bill sponsor, said in a news release after the 66-44 vote. "This legislation is not about politics or what the governor has or has not done. It is about clarifying the law to restore checks and balances.”

People are also reading…

Cooper has said he does not need such approval when he determines local governments are unable to respond effectively, and courts have almost always backed him up when sued during the first months of the 2020 pandemic. Fellow Democrats have said Cooper's handling of the pandemic has resulted in improved health and economic conditions compared to other states.

Cooper spokesperson Jordan Monaghan said recently that the governor’s emergency authority “enabled North Carolina to weather this pandemic” better than other states, and that the bill was a distraction from other legislative action.

Under the legislation, a declared gubernatorial statewide emergency could last only seven days unless a majority of the council agrees with the governor. The council is defined in the bill as the nine other elected executive branch leaders, including the lieutenant governor and attorney general. The vote tally would have to be made public.

With the council’s concurrence, the governor could extend that emergency order for up to 45 days. The legislature then would have to pass a law to lengthen then it beyond such a time period.

The bill also demands that a governor obtain formal Council of State support when the state health director wants to issue quarantine and isolation orders for groups of people that last longer than seven days.

Cooper's Democratic allies say the legislature already has the power to supersede a governor's executive orders with a law and can override a veto.

Cooper vetoed several measures last year that reined in his power or overturned his COVID-19 decisions, including a bill that would have demanded more Council of State involvement.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters held a sit-in Thursday at the Interior Department building in downtown Washington and clashed with police as they challenged fossil fuel projects and called for the declaration of a climate emergency. Multiple arrests were reported.

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz launched his campaign for a second term Tuesday in an increasingly divided Minnesota, saying he made the tough calls necessary to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

WASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and could save thousands of lives.

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton.

Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.

Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Earth tipped over when its magnetic poles wandered millions of years ago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News