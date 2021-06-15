GOP bill would prohibit requiring any vaccination in Ohio

The Health Committee heard testimony Tuesday from opponents of the bill.

Not being able to require employees to receive a flu vaccination, or even inquire if they received it, would be “like Russian roulette,” Dr. John Crow of Akron's Children Hospital told lawmakers.

"If the armor we wear as health care providers is our vaccination, and we as an administration can’t really even know if you’re wearing that armor or not, we would either have to have everybody in the hospital in all circumstances wear protective equipment, or we would have to put the patients’ lives at risk," Crow said in Tuesday morning testimony.

Similar bills have been introduced nationwide, though the Ohio legislation appears to go farther in covering more vaccines than just the one for COVID-19.

In Louisiana, a pending bill would give employers broad exemption from lawsuits if they don’t require workers or customers to get the coronavirus vaccine and someone contracts COVID-19.