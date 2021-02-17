GOP bill would slash voting by mail and early voting in Iowa

Under the bill, county auditors could not mail ballots to voters who had requested them until mid-October for a general election. Voters would have to drop them off by Election Day or put them in the mail the day before the election in order to count.

Each county would be limited to one ballot drop box that would be under video surveillance. Only voters themselves, members of their households or their caretakers could return the ballots, which would prevent friends, neighbors or organizers from doing so.

County auditors would be barred from mailing applications for absentee ballots to voters. Instead, voters would have to obtain and submit applications themselves beginning 70 days before the election, instead of the current 120.

County auditors would offer early voting during the 18-day period at their offices but would no longer have the power to set up satellite voting locations throughout their communities. Specific satellite locations would only be allowed if 100 voters signed a petition requesting them, an effort usually organized by campaigns or political parties.

Democrats called the changes anti-democratic and said they were designed to suppress votes.