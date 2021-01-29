GOP bills target Arizona voting laws after Trump's loss

Trump, his attorneys and some of his allies in the state Legislature cast doubt on Biden’s victory, asserting without evidence that the election was marred by fraud. Eight lawsuits were filed but rejected by judges. Much of their ire was directed at the early ballots that favored Biden.

Some of the GOP voting bills are unlikely to go far. Rep. Kevin Payne, R-Peoria, has acknowledged that his bill eliminating the permanent early voting list doesn’t have enough support to pass. He’s also introduced another bill with long odds that would require mail ballots to be notarized, introducing an extra time-consuming step.

A proposal filed this week by Rep. Kelly Townsend of Apache Junction would ban returning ballots by mail. Instead, voters would be required to return them by hand to a voting location. Townsend did not respond to messages Thursday and Friday seeking comment on the measure.

Some proposals have already cleared their first committee and are headed for votes in the full House or Senate.