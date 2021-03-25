GOP bills would limit civilians on police review panels

"The purpose of civilian review boards is to increase public access to the complaint system, promote transparency, reduce conflicts of interests in internal investigations and discipline and promote public trust in the criminal legal system," said Marilyn Rodriguez, a lobbyist testifying on behalf of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona. :"HB 2567 undermines each of those goals with a shortsighted attempt to protect police officer from desperately needed oversight."

Another measure, HB2462 by Republican Rep. Kevin Payne of Peoria, would require members of civilian review boards to either attend a community college police academy or take 80 hours of state-certified police officer training.

“We think the requirements outlined in the bill are a bridge too far and will have a chilling effect on the public’s ability to participate on these boards,” said Roxanna Pitones, a lobbyist with the League of Arizona Cities and Towns.

Others noted that the training requirements would eliminate anyone with a felony conviction or who could not pass a physical test.

Joe Clure, executive director of the Arizona Police Association, said both measures were needed and the training bill would not exclude anyone.