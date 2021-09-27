GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

"The Democrats will do the responsible thing—the right thing, the thing that has been done for decades by both parties—and vote yes," said Schumer ahead of the vote.

He called the Republican opposition “unhinged.”

McConnell has said he wants to fund the government and prevent a devastating debt default, but wants to force Democrats to split the package in two and take the politically uncomfortable debt ceiling vote on their own.

"Republicans are not rooting for a shutdown or a debt limit breach," he said.

The House began debating the public works bill late Monday, and while it won bipartisan support in the Senate, House Republican leaders are wary of supporting it. Donald Trump, the former president who tried and failed to secure an infrastructure deal when he was in the White House, is rallying opposition to it.

As Pelosi huddled privately Monday with House Democrats, it was clear she is pressing ahead to move as swiftly as possible on Biden's broader package.

Biden’s proposal is to be paid for by increasing the corporate tax rate, from 21% to 26.5% on businesses earning more than $5 million a year, and raising the top rate on individuals from 37% to 39.6% for those earning more than $400,000 a year, or $450,000 for couples.