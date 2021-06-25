 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOP businessman Steve Gaynor joins Arizona governor race
0 Comments
AP

GOP businessman Steve Gaynor joins Arizona governor race

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX (AP) — Steve Gaynor, a Republican businessman who ran unsuccessfully for Arizona secretary of state in 2018, announced Friday he's running for governor.

Gaynor announced his bid in a letter to Republicans, which highlighted border security, election integrity, water supplies, education and “critical race theory,” a catch-all phrase gaining popularity with conservative opposed to certain kinds of diversity training.

He founded Fair Maps Arizona, an effort to influence the redistricting process and said in his letter he'll continue working on the effort “until the job is done.”

"As your Governor, I will bring my outsider perspective, my business experience and my conservative principles to attack these problems," Gaynor wrote.

Gaynor narrowly lost the 2018 race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. He spent $2.6 million of his own money and emphasized his business experience as the owner of a Los Angeles printing plant. Critics labeled him a wealthy donor who paid his way into the race.

Gaynor joins a crowded field of Republicans running for governor, including former television anchor Kari Lake, former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson and state Treasurer Kimberly Yee.

Hobbs is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor along with Marco Lopez, an investor and former adviser to Janet Napolitano when she was Arizona governor and U.S. Homeland Security secretary.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case
National Politics

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes.

+9
Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target
National Politics

Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Standing in the State Dining Room on May 4, President Joe Biden laid out a lofty goal to vaccinate 70% of American adults by Independence Day, saying the U.S. would need to overcome “doubters” and laziness to do it. “This is your choice,” he told Americans. "It’s life and death.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News