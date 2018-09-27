FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Kentucky's House of Representative says he takes full responsibility for using government resources for his campaign.
Larry Elkins is running in House District 5. He is the current judge-executive for Calloway County. His campaign website lists contact information for the Calloway County Fiscal Court. The Kentucky Democratic Party said that means public employees were answering phones for his campaign during business hours. They have filed complaints with the Calloway County Ethics Commission and the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.
In an interview, Elkins said the complaint was "legitimate" and he has corrected his campaign website. He said he should have been watching his campaign website more closely. He said he will accept whatever consequences are necessary.