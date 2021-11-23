 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

GOP candidate for state court seat concedes after recount

  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Republican candidate trailing in a statewide recount for an open seat on Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court conceded the race on Tuesday to Democrat Lori Dumas.

On Twitter, Drew Crompton congratulated Dumas and the other winners in the judicial races that were on the statewide ballot in Pennsylvania's Nov. 2 election.

Republicans won three of four statewide judicial races on the Nov. 2 ballot.

A statewide recount in the Commonwealth Court race was mandated after Dumas' finished within a half-percentage point ahead of Crompton, according to unofficial returns posted online by the state Department of State.

With counties wrapping up their recount Tuesday, Dumas led Crompton by about 21,000 votes, or by slightly less than a half-percentage point.

Dumas is a Philadelphia Common Pleas Court judge. Crompton is a former state Senate GOP lawyer who was sworn in last year to temporarily fill an opening on the court.

The court handles cases involving state government and local governments.

Almost 2.8 million ballots were cast in the election, or about 31% of Pennsylvania’s 8.7 million registered voters.

People are also reading…

In the marquee race on the Nov. 2 ballot, Republican Kevin Brobson beat Democrat Maria McLaughlin by about 25,000 votes, or by less than 1%, according to unofficial returns.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Part political performance, part stall tactic, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy unleashed a long, rambling and vitriolic speech overnight, seizing control of the House floor and preempting for a time the vote on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill.

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dispute between Oklahoma's governor and the Pentagon over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate is setting up the first critical test of the military's authority to require National Guard troops to get the shot and laying the groundwork for potential protests from other states.

Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls show that a strong majority of Democrats — and a majority of the American public — support the broad priorities of the roughly $2 trillion social and environmental spending bill that the House approved Friday. Democratic lawmakers predict that President Joe Biden's bill, once enacted, will be “transformational” for the country.

House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next

House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fractious House handed President Joe Biden a marquee victory Friday by approving a roughly $2 trillion social and environment bill, as Democrats cast aside disputes that for months had stalled the measure and hampered efforts to sell their priorities to voters.

Watch Now: Related Video

Defying disability to earn a living in Gaza

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News