GOP candidate Herbster cuts ties with former Trump advisor

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Charles Herbster said Thursday he was cutting ties with a longtime advisor to former President Donald Trump after he was accused of making unwanted sexual advances to a GOP donor at a fundraising event.

Herbster said he has known Corey Lewandowski since 2015 and had relied on him as a senior advisor to his campaign for governor. Lewandowski recorded an endorsement video for the Falls City businessman three weeks ago where he praised him for always maintaining his support of Trump.

"I’ve asked Corey to step back from this role. Corey and his family will remain in my prayers,” Herbster said in a statement.

Politico reported Wednesday that Trashelle Odom alleges Lewandowski repeatedly touched her without her permission, made lewd comments and “stalked” her throughout a Las Vegas fundraising event. Odom is the wife of Idaho construction executive John Odom.

Herbster is seeking to replace Gov. Pete Ricketts, who will be forced from office by term limits. Other Republican contenders include University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, State Sen. Brett Lindstrom and military veteran Michael Connely.

Former Bellevue City Council member and current state Sen. Carol Blood is the only Democrat in the race so far.

