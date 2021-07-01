GOP candidate's private equity resume draws scrutiny in Va.

Youngkin has made his business experience and status as a political outsider central to his pitch to voters. But more often than not, he discusses his career in broad strokes, without mentioning his lofty position or even the name of his former firm.

Asked in a February interview with a former state lawmaker that was streamed on social media how he viewed the role of private equity in the economy, Youngkin responded: “We invest in companies, and we try to take good companies and make them great companies. And we do that by helping them expand.”

While creating big profits for the firm’s investors, Carlyle’s deals sometimes triggered layoffs, outsourced jobs and complaints from the people served by the companies acquired.

The details in some cases may be politically damaging for Youngkin, but the situation is also complicated for his Democratic critics, who have tried to portray Youngkin as too close to former President Donald Trump. McAuliffe himself invested in Carlyle before and after becoming Virginia’s governor in 2014.