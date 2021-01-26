GOP chair shuts down testimony opposing sanctuary city ban

“As a white woman, I have been conditioned throughout my lifetime that police have my best interest in mind and can be trusted. When I am pulled over, my greatest fear is that I will be ticketed, not that I will be hurt, killed or deported,” Allen said before Usher cut her testimony short and asked her to submit her testimony in writing rather than deliver it to the committee.

“We’re not going down the rabbit hole of racism because there are immigrants from all over the world that are every color on earth and we’re not doing racism in this hearing,” Usher said.

Rabbi Lauri Franklin, who spoke on behalf of the Montana Association of Rabbis, said the bill is driven by “white supremacy, bigotry and hatred.”

“This bill is specifically intended to isolate, intimidate and demonize both documented and undocumented immigrant populations by identifying them as other, unworthy of protection, citizenship and humane treatment,” Franklin said, before her testimony was interrupted Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, who said it was not directly related to the bill being discussed.

Franklin was later allowed to proceed with her testimony but was interrupted again by Skees, at which point Usher requested Franklin submit the remainder of her testimony in writing.