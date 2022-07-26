 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

GOP challengers vie for chance to unseat Rep. Kim Schrier

  • 0

SEATTLE (AP) — Three Republican challengers are mounting energetic campaigns to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier in Washington's 8th Congressional District, a key target of GOP efforts to retake control of the House.

Washington’s 8th District includes wealthy Seattle exurbs populated by tech workers. It stretches across the Cascade Mountains to central Washington farmland in Chelan and Kittitas counties, encompassing Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Ellensburg.

“This is the only legitimately competitive seat in Washington, and the only legitimately important race in terms of helping determine control of the House,” said Seattle University political science professor Patrick Schoettmer. “The most interesting thing about it is you have three real up-and-comers in the Republican Party of Washington.”

Army veteran Jesse Jensen, who ran unsuccessfully against Schrier in 2020; King County Council Member Reagan Dunn, a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat; and former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin are all hammering on inflation, high gas prices, crime and dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden ahead of the Aug. 2 primary.

People are also reading…

“If this district goes Republican, it’s probably the case that the Republicans win the House,” Dunn said. “And if it doesn’t, then it might not.”

Schrier, the only Democrat to hold the seat since it was created in the early 1980s, is highlighting her pragmatic service to the district since her election in 2018.

She points to helping farmers access research grants, urging Biden to boost pay and benefits for wildland firefighters, and securing $92 million in federal money to upgrade roads around Wenatchee to improve safety, reduce congestion and better get the region's apples and cherries to market.

In light of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Schrier, a pediatrician, is also emphasizing something else: that she is “the only pro-choice woman doctor in Congress.” Democrats nationally are hoping outrage over the ruling could energize their voters and stem losses in November.

“It has changed the shape of this race,” Schrier said. “It’s made very clear there is a real threat to women and the ability of women to make their own incredibly important and incredibly personal health care decisions.”

Schrier, 53, the only Democrat in the race, is expected to finish in the top two spots to advance to the general election in November. The main question is which of the Republicans will claim the other top spot to challenge her.

Jensen leads the Republicans in fundraising, having taken in just over $1 million to Schrier's $6 million war chest. Larkin has raised $970,000, including $530,000 he loaned his campaign; Dunn, $833,000; and another Republican, Amazon program manager Scott Stephenson, $218,000, most of it his own money.

Jensen, 39, was a political newcomer when he challenged Schrier in 2020, losing by 3.6 percentage points. The son of a pastor and stay-at-home mother, he spent seven years in the Army, earning the rank of captain and two Bronze Stars during four combat tours in Afghanistan. He later worked for Microsoft and Amazon as well as serving as the regional operations director for a kidney dialysis company.

Last year, amid the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, he and Iowa state Sen. Zach Nunn — also a Republican congressional hopeful — formed Task Force Argo, one of several American volunteer groups helping to evacuate Americans and American allies from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. Jensen said he raised about $200,000 to pay for buses and charter flights, and that among the more than 3,000 people the group helped leave the country was his former interpreter.

“We refused to leave anyone behind,” Jensen said, and that's become a mantra for his campaign. “I am going to fight for every single man, woman and child in the 8th District.”

Like Dunn and Larkin, he has been criticizing Schrier as a rubber-stamp for Biden's policies and blaming her and other Democrats for high inflation and gas prices, though economic experts say the causes of those issues are complicated and likely have more to do with the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, federal monetary policy and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Schrier has blamed high gas prices on price-gouging by oil companies; ExxonMobil, Chevron and others reported surging profits totaling more than $40 billion in the first quarter this year. Against unified Republican opposition, the House passed Schier's bill to crack down on the alleged practice, while the companies responded that oil is a global market and that they don’t dictate gas prices.

How the Republican side of the race turns out could well hinge on how concerned voters are about economic issues versus cultural ones, Schoettmer said.

Jensen and Larkin are Christian conservatives who oppose abortion, though Jensen said he would allow exceptions in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is at risk.

Dunn says the decision should be left to the woman, but in May he was the only member of the King County Council to vote against a symbolic measure affirming support for reproductive freedom. In an interview he said would not support federal legislation to reinstate abortion rights; if it must be regulated, it should be left to the states, he said.

More people care about the economy and crime, Dunn said. He noted that shootings and murders have skyrocketed in Washington, as they have in other parts of the U.S.

He cites his various roles with the Department of Justice, including as the national coordinator for the anti-gun-violence initiative Project Safe Neighborhoods during the tenure of President George W. Bush.

“The defund, disarm and disparage policies of a few years ago have turned out not to be working,” Dunn said. “People want to see reinvestment in the criminal justice system, including police and prosecutors and court systems that have been dramatically defunded.”

Dunn, 51, describes himself as a Ronald Reagan Republican — his parents named him for Reagan a decade before the the former actor and California governor became president. Dunn's mother, Jennifer Dunn, served six terms as the 8th District's representative, from 1993-2005.

Among his other priorities is supporting people with substance abuse disorders. A recovering alcoholic himself, he has been sober for five years.

Larkin, a lawyer, works for his family's company, Romac Industries, which makes parts for water pipes. He ran for attorney general in 2020, losing to Democrat Bob Ferguson, who has held the position since defeating Dunn in 2012.

Larkin has stressed talking points that echo some of former President Donald Trump's, with a campaign slogan that gained attention in conservative circles: “Make crime illegal again.”

Larkin's campaign did not respond to interview requests from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

Myanmar has carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country’s military takeover last year. The executions announced Monday were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four. State media said they planned, directed and organized terrorist killings. Opposition figures and rights activists say their convictions were politically motivated and condemned the executions while Myanmar rejected all criticism. The wife of one of the prisoners urged the world to hold Myanmar's military leadership accountable. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she was dismayed by “this cruel and regressive step.”

Trump and Pence back in Washington for rival speeches

Trump and Pence back in Washington for rival speeches

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Washington on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office. He's delivering a speech hours after former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, called on the party to stop looking backward. Trump’s appearance in Washington — his first trip back since Jan. 20, 2021, when President Joe Biden was sworn into office — comes as his potential 2024 rivals have been increasingly willing to challenge him directly. They include Pence, who on Tuesday morning delivered his own speech outlining his “Freedom Agenda” not far from where Trump was to speak before an allied think tank that has been crafting an agenda for a possible second term.

Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years

Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years

A ban on certain semi-automatic weapons is moving forward in the House. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have begun considering legislation to ban some assault-type weapons. If the measure passes, it would be the most far-reaching response yet to this summer’s mass shootings. But passage is far from assured. Some moderate Democrats are wary of voting on sweeping gun controls before the November elections. And the bill seems to have little chance of becoming law due to opposition in the Senate. The push for a ban on assault-type weapons comes nearly two decades after Congress allowed similar restrictions to lapse.

Jan. 6 takeaways: White House in chaos, unmovable Trump

Jan. 6 takeaways: White House in chaos, unmovable Trump

The House Jan. 6 committee has closed out its set of summer hearings with its most detailed focus yet on the investigation’s main target: former President Donald Trump. The panel on Thursday examined Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, as hundreds of his supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol, going through the deadly afternoon in minute-by-minute fashion to show how long it took the former president to call off the rioters. The panel focused on 187 minutes that day, between Trump’s call for his supporters to march to the Capitol and when he told them to go home.

Senators propose changes to electors law after Capitol riot

Senators propose changes to electors law after Capitol riot

A bipartisan group of senators has reached agreement on proposed changes to the Electoral Count Act. That's the post-Civil War-era law for certifying presidential elections. The law came under intense scrutiny after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The changes proposed Wednesday are twofold: One would update the law to clarify the way states submit electors and the vice president tallies the votes in Congress. The other would bolster security for state and local election officials who have endured harassment.

Airstrikes kill more Ukrainians despite grain export deal

Airstrikes kill more Ukrainians despite grain export deal

Ukraine’s emergencies agency says three bodies were recovered from a school hit by a Russian airstrike in the country's east. The casualties in the city of Kramatorsk followed attacks elsewhere in Ukraine, including a Russian attack that killed three people Thursday in the nation's second-largest city, Kharkiv. In the most significant agreement involving the warring parties so far, Russian and Ukrainian officials on Friday signed deals with the U.N. and Turkey to avert a global food crisis by clearing the way for the shipment of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain and Russian exports of grain and fertilizer across the Black Sea.

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more robust action to come, saying, “This is an emergency and I will look at it that way.” The president stopped short Wednesday of issuing a formal declaration of a climate emergency. Democrats and environmental groups have been seeking such a declaration after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for sweeping legislation to address global warming. Biden he hinted such a step could be coming. During a speech at a former coal-powered plan in Massachusetts, Biden said he would use his executive powers to turn concern about a climate emergency into “formal, official government actions.”

Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, are campaigning Friday in Arizona for rival candidates for governor. Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered President Joe Biden, but neither directly addressed the growing rift between them. The split-screen moment marks a more confrontational phase in their relationship as they both consider running for president in 2024. And their dueling events serve to underscore the divide between the party establishment and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

A far-right Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for governor. Dan Cox defeated a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had an early lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Despite being a win for Trump, Cox’s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the seat in November.

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeypox could spread beyond specific communities, WHO warns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News