GOP claims Kansas governor is spending COVID funds illegally

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are accusing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's administration of illegally spending at least $86 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds by not getting their approval first.

Kelly's office on Tuesday did not immediately respond to a letter from Senate President Ty Masterson, House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. and the chairs of the House and Senate budget committees. In the letter sent Monday, the lawmakers threatened to “explore all necessary legal actions” if she does not seek approval from leaders of the GOP-controlled Legislature before state agencies spend relief dollars.

Their dispute centers on relief funds that agencies received before the state's current 2022 budget year began July 1. The four Republicans contend that a budget measure approved by lawmakers and signed by Kelly in May required an advisory committee's review and legislative leaders' consent for any spending starting July 1.

“Respect for the rule of law compels you to cease your attempt to circumvent the will of the people as expressed by the Legislature and approved by your own hand,” the Republican lawmakers wrote.