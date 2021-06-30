GOP congressman flouts mask rules on airline flight to Texas

A Southwest spokesperson said in an email Wednesday the airline couldn’t comment on details involving individual passengers, but no “irregularity reports” were generated from the specific flight the congressman was filmed on.

The Transportation Security Administration is responsible for enforcing COVID-19 safety restrictions of commercial aircraft. Agency spokesperson Sarah Rodriguez reiterated that airline passengers are still required to wear masks on planes and in airports, though she did not respond to specific questions about the congressman's failure to wear one.

Last year, after Roy was exposed to a fellow GOP congressman who then tested positive for COVID-19, he declined to self-quarantine and said he wasn’t worried about catching the virus.

In a July 2020 interview with CNN, Roy questioned the effectiveness of mask wearing for preventing the spread of the virus, especially during “interactions with perfect strangers on an airplane with circulating air.”