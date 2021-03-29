GOP conservatives help medical marijuana advance in Kansas

Todd Scattini, a Platte City, Missouri, resident and Afghanistan veteran, testified to Kansas legislators in last month’s meeting. In an interview, Scattini said marijuana helped him treat chronic pain from military exercises and manage recurring nightmares.

“For a lot of veterans today, there’s a lot of survivor’s guilt and I suffer from that as well,” Scattini said. “A lot of people spend their time asking ‘Why did my buddy go who was a way better soldier and person than me and I’m still here?’ So there’s a lot of nightmares and anxiety and depression, bad dreams and negative thoughts that take place.”

Christine Gordon, former vice president of the advocacy group Bleeding Kansas, said she has worked for six years to legalize medical marijuana. In 2018, she moved from Lenexa to Littleton, Colorado, seeking cannabis treatment for her now 9-year-old daughter, who has Dravet syndrome and severe autism.

“The fact that they’re even looking at it seriously, not just trying to appease the community, but they’re actually working it is pretty exciting,” Gordon said.

Garber said hearing stories like Gordon's has played a role in his support of medical marijuana legalization.