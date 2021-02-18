GOP-controlled Legislature advancing anti-abortion measures

“This gives voice to those who have no voice,” Rogers said. “Who are we as a country if we cannot protect those who cannot protect themselves.”

Abortion-rights advocates testified against the proposal, calling it an unconstitutional intrusion into a woman's right to have an abortion before a fetus is viable. And a physician testified that it would chill the First Amendment rights of doctors to honestly provide medical advice to their patients.

“No physician should have to practice under the specter of the risk of going to jail for doing our jobs,” said Dr. Julie Kwatra, a Scottsdale OB-GYN and legislative director for the Arizona section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. "We need to be able to talk to our patients freely, give them all their options in an appropriate level of standard of care."

Democrats strongly oppose the measure and accused Republicans of using the disability community as pawns to achieve their long-sought goal of banning abortion outright.